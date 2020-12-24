Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.70. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 12,486 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

