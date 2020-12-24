Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.39

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,841 shares of company stock worth $1,721,720. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

