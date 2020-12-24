Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,275.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

