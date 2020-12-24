Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

