ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,207 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.