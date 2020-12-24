ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $216,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,037,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $616.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

