ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

