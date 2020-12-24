ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 38,600 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Simmons First National by 179.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 333,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $4,552,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

