ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 68,610 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,610 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10,062.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

