ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

