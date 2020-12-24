ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

