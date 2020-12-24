eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,588,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,463,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00.

EXPI opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.51 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

