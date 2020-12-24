F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. F-star Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

FSTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,016. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

