FansTime (FTI) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX and Gate.io. FansTime has a market cap of $331,149.71 and $218,181.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00137072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00678848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00373444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096615 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

