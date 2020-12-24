Financial Review: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) vs. Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 3.56 $35.67 million $0.62 49.11

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Risk & Volatility

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for dELiA*s and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 10 9 1 2.55

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $23.84, indicating a potential downside of 21.70%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Summary

Revolve Group beats dELiA*s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

