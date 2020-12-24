FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King Sells 43,659 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96.

FireEye stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,312. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

