FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 493,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,312. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEYE. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth $125,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FireEye by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

