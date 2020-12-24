FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $305,221.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $305,221.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00136390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00672790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00151269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095422 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,491,958 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.