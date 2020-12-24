FLO Price Tops $0.0149 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $2.27 million and $43,489.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.