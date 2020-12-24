Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $15,696.79 and approximately $28,867.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 81% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00330707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

