Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 113.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 801.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

