FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.75. 10,468 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

