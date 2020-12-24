ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $7.06 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

