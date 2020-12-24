Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $1.83. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.