Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 11.2%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 941,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 860,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Frank’s International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 75.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

