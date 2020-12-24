FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 12.9%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO)’s stock price shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 11,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

