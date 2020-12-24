FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBW shares. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

