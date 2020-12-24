Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Up 13.7%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.41. 4,106,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,105,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTEK. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 6.18.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,972 shares of company stock valued at $818,566. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

