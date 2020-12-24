FunFair (FUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $600,392.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $600,392.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00342930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

