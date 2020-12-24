FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.