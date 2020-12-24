FY2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

COLB opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

