G.Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Timken in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. G.Research also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

The Timken stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $78.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

