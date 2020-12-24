Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.66 to C$0.64. The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. The firm has a market cap of C$56.09 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

