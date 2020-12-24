Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 7,702,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 902,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

