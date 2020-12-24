GHOST 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,617.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $111,617.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00681207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00152306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 299.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00375489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00064175 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.