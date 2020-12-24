Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 31,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 9,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

