GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,525.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $876,795.49 and $9,525.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,349.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $593.56 or 0.02542082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00455147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.01227937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00642503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00253005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065043 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

