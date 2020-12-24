Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.34. Gold Resource shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 8,873 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $245.78 million, a PE ratio of -341.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

