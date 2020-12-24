Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Trading Up 5.3%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 10,750,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average daily volume of 887,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHIV shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IV by 20,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

