Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

GHC stock opened at $507.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.13. Graham has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $650.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,548 shares of company stock worth $13,847,375. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Graham by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Graham by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

