Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.70. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.
Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
