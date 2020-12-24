Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.70. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.