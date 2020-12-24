Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $820.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

