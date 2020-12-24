Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 1,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

