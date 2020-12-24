Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35,000 Stake in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 818,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BMC Stock by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

