Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,804 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $431,400,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 3,930,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,720,000 after buying an additional 1,950,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $693.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $265.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

