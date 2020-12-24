Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,137 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.29 and a beta of 1.91. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.