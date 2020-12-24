Grid Dynamics (GDYN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN):

12/16/2020 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Grid Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Grid Dynamics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/6/2020 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

GDYN stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

