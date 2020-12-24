Guider (GDR) Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $15,264.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.