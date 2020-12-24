Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $30.75 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $30.75 million and $387,429.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,502.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.02 or 0.02582719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.01227396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00640919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00253133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 343,614,612 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.