Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $38.06 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $38.06 million and $4.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00336596 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00031928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.